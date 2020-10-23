Alexander, Carrollton to battle for cross country title

While there will be six other teams on the course, the Region 5-6A Cross Country Championship will likely come down to an Alexander against Carrollton battle.
In the latest state rankings, Carrollton sits atop the Class 6A poll with Alexander positioned at second.
The boys race begins at 12:30 p.m. with the girls race to follow. McIntosh Nature Preserve will play host to the meet.
Cougars coach Brian Robinson put the finishing touches on the course Friday as his team awaits today’s race.
“We are running really good right now,” Robinson said. “I think we have a lot of confidence in ourselves. I think we will run real good on Saturday.”
This will be Robinson’s team’s first meet since hosting the Alexander/ASICS Invitational on Oct. 3 in Fairburn.
That meet has been dubbed one of the largest in the country this season, which attracted teams and runners from several states.
The Cougars dominated at the county meet also, and look to make a strong showing with the state meet two weeks away.
Carrollton will play host to the state meet.
“We have been training all year for the state meet,” Robinson said. “I think we have had some great training with everything being focused on Carrollton. We are just trying to get ready for the state meet.”
Alexander’s boys will be relying on its Big Three of seniors Grant Crabtree, Amir Dayal and Kaden Harris to help carry the team.
Robinson said his team could see an advantage since it is running on one of its home courses.
“We have run that course several times, and we know the course,” Robinson said. “Everybody has run it. I think they are ready. We just have to execute and run good.”
While region meets are typically held in the morning, Robinson said they have to schedule Saturday’s meet in the afternoon to accommodate the timing company.
He said that could work out well because the Nov. 6 state meet for Class 6A will be in the afternoon.
Saturday’s weather is calling for 72 degrees with overcast skies and a 50% chance of rain.
“Hopefully it will cloud up and we get some rain,” Robinson said. “I think we will see some runners PR on Saturday. I kind of like the start time.”
The Region 6-5A meet will take place at Clinton Nature Preserve with an 8 a.m. start. That meet will feature Chapel Hill and sophomore runner Frances Butts, the individual county champion.
