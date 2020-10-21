Alexander, Chapel Hill advance in state playoffs

Alexander and Chapel Hill moved another step closer to a trip to Columbus.
Both teams won their opening playoff series earlier this week to advance to the second round.
Alexander swept visiting Habersham Central on Monday to get a little rest before the second round of the postseason. The Cougars defeated the visitors 1-0 and 10-4 in the best-of-three Class 6A series.
Strong pitching from Jordan Eslinger and Braylee Mimbs helped with the win.
“We have gotten solid pitching from both all season,” Alexander first-year coach Jamie Monroe said. “Our pitching has been huge all year. Those two have been on all year.”
Monroe is hoping for more of the same in its second-round matchup with Cobb County’s Lassiter starting today with a 5 p.m. doubleheader.
Lassiter is the Region 6-6A third place team, and they took the best-of-three series against Sequoyah in Tuesday’s Game 3.
The Trojans opened the series with a 6-4 loss before winning 5-0 and 2-0 to clinch a second round spot.
“Winning that first series in the playoffs is huge,” Monroe said. “It is a huge huddle to get over. It gives you a lot of confidence going forward because you know it will be tough. The road being easy is done.”
While Alexander has enjoyed a couple days rest before the second round begins, Monroe isn’t sure how much of an advantage it will be for her team.
The Cougars are riding an eight-game win streak into the next round.
“I don’t know if that will play a factor into this series,” she said. “Lassiter is a good team. We are hoping that playing a Game 3 will wear them down some coming into our game.”
Chapel Hill needed a third game to advance over Cass. The Panthers opened the best-of-three series with a 15-5 loss but bounced back in the nightcap with a 13-7 win.
In the second game, senior Rylie Moody provided the big bat in the win.
The infielder collected four RBIs, including a home run forcing a Game 3 showdown.
Chapel Hill will travel to Region 8-5A champion Walnut Grove for the second round series. Walnut Grove swept Decatur in the first round.
Lithia Springs lost 5-0, 13-0 to Woodland-Cartersville in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs to end its season.
