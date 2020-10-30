Alexander continues to control own destiny

With three regular-season games remaining, the Alexander Cougars will continue to seek control their own playoff destiny.
Coming out of this week’s bye week, the Cougars remained tied with Douglas County and Rome for second place in the Region 5-6A standings.
Following a tough 7-0 loss to Douglas County on Oct. 9, Alexander has put together impressive wins over East Paulding (38-7) and Dalton (31-28) to remain in the hunt for one of the region’s playoff seeds. When the 5-2 Cougars return to action Nov. 6, a home contest against powerhouse Rome is awaiting.
The winner will remain in second place, which guarantees at least one home playoff game.
“We play in a tough region,” Alexander senior linebacker Luke Blasczyk said. “We know we have to win out. I think our guys are excited about what’s ahead. We are just taking it one game at a time on the schedule and not overlooking or underestimating anyone.”
The Cougars only other loss was a non-region setback at Cartersville.
“We have a chance to write our own story,” Alexander senior defensive back Alex Patrick said. “We just have to be prepared each week. Our main focus right now is Rome. We can think or talk about anybody else.”
Coming into the season, Rome and region leader Carrollton were believed to be the frontrunners for the top two region spots based their history.
However, Alexander and Douglas County have established themselves as region contenders in the new region, which also include South Paulding and Paulding County.
The Rome Wolves have been to the state playoff the last five seasons, including wining state titles in 2016-17 and region titles from 2016-18 under current coach John Reid.
Alexander players are excited about the challenge and process ahead which includes a Nov. 13 home contest against Carrollton and a Nov. 20 regular-season final at home against rival South Paulding.
“I love the feeling I have about this team,” Patrick said. “I think we have what it takes to make the playoffs.”
