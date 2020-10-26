Homecoming

Jakayah Muhammad was named the Alexander homecoming queen and Wesley Smith was named homecoming king during Friday’s halftime ceremonies. The Cougars defeated visiting Dalton, 31-28, in a Region 5-6A contest. Smith is a starting linebacker for the Alexander defense.

 Scott Lashley/Special Photo

