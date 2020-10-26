Jakayah Muhammad was named the Alexander homecoming queen and Wesley Smith was named homecoming king during Friday’s halftime ceremonies. The Cougars defeated visiting Dalton, 31-28, in a Region 5-6A contest. Smith is a starting linebacker for the Alexander defense.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Douglasville Parks and Recreation earns national accreditation
- BOC recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Wilson calls for victims to become advocates
- Mayfield under investigation for not reporting contributions; House candidate claims $125K haul over three days last month
- Economy, education, first responders are priorities for Gravley in House District 67 reelection bid
- Mayfield running a non-traditional campaign for House District 67
- Leaders voice support for DCSS move to GreyStone
- Jones to present 'State of County' address on Saturday
Most Popular
Articles
- Douglasville woman charged with murder in stabbing death of husband
- Chamber urges residents to vote 'yes' on redevelopment powers
- BOE votes to purchase GreyStone building; multi-purpose arena to be built on site of current central office
- Mayfield under investigation for not reporting contributions; House candidate claims $125K haul over three days last month
- Rep. Bruce under investigation for handing out snacks to voters in lines
- Howard touts experience, fiscal responsibility in bid for reelection as Clerk of Courts
- Wilson calls for victims to become advocates
- Collins brings Senate campaign to Douglasville; 'Trump defender' chides GOP rival Loeffler for trying to 'buy' election
- Mayfield running a non-traditional campaign for House District 67
- Leaders voice support for DCSS move to GreyStone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.