Alexander and Douglas County opened their Region 5-6A schedules with dominating performances against competition from neighboring Paulding County.
Alexander defeated Paulding County 28-13 on the road while Douglas County enjoyed a 44-10 home win over East Paulding.
Lithia Springs lost 64-14 at top-ranked Lee County in a non-region game. Both Chapel Hill and New Manchester were idle.
“We played well,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said. “I was happy and pleased with the outcome.”
Douglas County used 555 yards of offense with two rushers getting at least 100 yards on the ground.
The offensive line of Devin Jackson, Dralen Jones, Jabari Crosby, Willie Huff, Joshua Morrell and Andrew Bennett made way for a ground game that had 362 yards.
Senior Jirah Douglas had 143 yards rushing on 16 carries while junior LaTrelle Murrell had 177 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Junior wide receiver Hilton Alexander II had 176 all-purpose yards including four receptions for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
While White was pleased with the outcome, he still said the team has “more work” to do in order to reach the playoffs.
“We were able to show them on film what we did wrong,” White said. “We have some work to do. It is always good to get a win, especially when you are playing a region game.”
Here is a look at the other games involving county teams.
Alexander 28, Paulding County 13: Senior running back Tadron Foster had 173 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries. Senior Donovan Hoskins had 81 yards on eight carries and a touchdown.
Douglas County 44, East Paulding 10: The Tigers are now 4-0 and move into the top-10 ranking for the first time since Oct. 16, 2020. Douglas County held the Raiders to only 193 yards of offense, with 100 coming on the ground.
Junior linebacker Shakai Woods led the way with 15 tackles. It was the third straight game that he has recorded 15 tackles. He has a team-leading 56 tackles.
Lee County 64, Lithia Springs 14: The Lions scored in the first and third quarters, but by then the damage had been done.
Lithia Springs had 215 yards of offense with most of it coming through the air.
Junior quarterback Jai’que Hart passed for 191 yards and a touchdown.
Junior wide receiver Ayden Smith had 108 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.
