Alexander, Douglas County open region slate

The Douglas County defense will get a test Friday in the team’s first Region 5-6A contest at East Paulding.
Douglas County will be trying to slow down Raiders running back Justin Williams, who has rushed for 518 yards in three games.
Last week, Williams had 249 yards and scored five touchdowns in a 41-28 win over winless Hiram. On the season, Douglas County’s defense is giving up only 55 yards per game rushing. The Tigers are giving up only two yards per rush to their opponents.
Alexander will host Paulding County on Friday to open its region schedule.
“We feel we are ready for the region,” Alexander senior linebacker Luke Blasczyk said. “Paulding is a good team. We feel our coaches have prepared us.”
With only three games under its belt, and coming off a bye week, Douglas County coach Johnny White said his team is steadily improving.
The Tigers enter Friday’s road game with a 3-0 overall record with wins over Lithia Springs, Stockbridge and Dutchtown.
The three teams have a combined 2-7 record while East Paulding is also 3-0 with wins over Kennesaw Mountain, Campbell and Hiram, who have a combined 1-11 record.
East Paulding is 3-0 for the first time since 2012.
“We have no other choice but to be ready,” White said. “We had a good week off. I expect us to continue to get better.”
Douglas County is 3-6 overall against East Paulding since the 2011 season.
The Raiders have won the last five meetings, but this is the first time they will play during White’s five-year tenure as coach.Although the Tigers offense has produced a balance offensive attack by averaging 320 total yards per game, White said he is looking for some more consistency.
Senior Kobe Harris leads the ground attack with 261 yards and five touchdowns while senior quarterback Jimmy Inman has completed 56 precent of his passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns.
“As a team, we are not where we need to be but we are getting better,” White said. “We need more continuity on the offensive line. We need to get more from our run game to open up the pass some more.”
Alexander’s offense is led by quarterback Donovan Hoskins, who is directing a unit that is averaging 295 yards per game.
The junior has passed for 305 yards while rushing for 256 yards with a combined five touchdowns.
While both county teams open their region against neighboring Paulding County schools, Alexander and Douglas County square off against each other next week.
Players and coaches say the focus this week remains on this week’s opponent, and not on next’s rivalry game.
“Right now, all focus is on Paulding County,” Blasczyk said. “We haven’t even talked about Douglas County. This week’s game is Paulding County and that’s all we are worried about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.