The scoreboard at the newly-renovated Jimmy Johnson Stadium read: Home 55, Guest 28.
Douglas County opened the season with a convincing win over rival Lithia Springs.
However, Tigers coach Johnny White is the first to say that Lithia’s score didn’t match the way they played.
“The game was a lot closer than the score,” White said. “They have a lot of playmakers.”
Ironically, the 55 points is the same jersey number that would have been worn by senior offensive lineman Tyler Fairley, who passed away before the season in a non-football related illness.
“I was shocked at the score,” White said.
Alexander opened the Olten Downs era with a 45-2 win over Chapel Hill. It was also the coaching debut for Brad Stephens for the Panthers.
New Manchester lost 49-13 to Carrollton on the road.
Douglas County led 27-0 late in the second quarter before Lithia Springs got two touchdowns just before intermission.
The momentum seemed to be shifting the Lions way entering the second half.
However, three straight turnovers by Lithia on their offensive possessions gave Douglas County 28 third quarter points.
Here is a recap of Week 1 games:
Alexander 45, Chapel Hill 2: The Cougars had 294 yards of offense in the win over Chapel Hill. Downs is the first Cougars head football coach to win his debut game since the 2002 season, which includes three other first-year coaches. Downs is 2-1 in debut games and 5-3 in season-openers as a head coach.
Cougars sophomore quarterback Jared Echols was 11 of 15 for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Eric Singleton had five receptions, including two for scores.
Senior running back TJ Foster rushed for 143 yards and two scores on 14 carries.
Douglas County 55, Lithia Springs 28: The Tigers defense held Lithia Springs to minus-17 yards rushing and turned two of the the Lions five turnovers into points. Myles Oliver scored on one of his two interceptions and KJ Amor scored on a fumble recovery.
The Tigers defense, which was led by Shakai Woods’ 10 tackles, had five sacks.
Offensively, sophomore Sire Hardaway made his first varsity start.
He was 10 of 14 for 95 yards and three touchdowns. Hardaway rushed 11 times for 36 yards.
Juniors Monte Gooden, Hilton Alexander II and LaTrelle Murrell had touchdown receptions.
Lithia Springs junior quarterback Jai’que Hart had three touchdown passes and completed 57 percent of his passes for 323 yards.
Carrollton 49, New Manchester 13: Jaguars junior running back Chris Morgan rushed for 152 yards on 23 carries in the loss.
