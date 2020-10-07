Over the last four years, the Douglas County match-up with Alexander has been reserved for the last regular season game.
It has provided a lot of dramatics, and has had a bearing on the playoffs.
Last season’s game — won by Alexander — clinched the final playoff spot for the winner.
The teams meet Friday in a Region 5-6A game that will likely go a long way in deciding playoff position.
While the crowd will be limited because of COVID-19 restrictions, the rivalry game will be just as intense.
“We are excited about the opportunity to play,” Alexander senior linebacker Luke Blasczyk said. “It is a game to compete against another good team. We are looking forward to going after it.”
The Cougars are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the region while Douglas County enters the 7:30 p.m. contest at 4-0 and 1-0. The game will be played at Lithia Springs High because Douglas County’s Jimmy Johnson Stadium is under renovation.
“It takes away some that it’s not on our campus,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said. “We have been moving around all season. It is different. We have to get up and go. The main thing is the game and for us to stay focused.”
Alexander will present a test for a stingy Douglas County defense that is giving up only 90 yards of offense per game. Opposing quarterbacks have completed only 36% of their passes for an average of 32 yards per game.
The Tigers have also been solid against the run by giving up only 59 yards per game and 2.2 yards per rushing attempt.
By contrast, Alexander is averaging 314 yards of offense. Junior quarterback Donovan Hoskins has thrown for 423 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 384 yards and another five scores.
“They are playing good football,” White said. “They do what they do well. They are a well-coached team. It is a good test for us. We’ve got to be ready.”
Alexander opened their region slate last week with a 42-6 win at home against Paulding County.
“It was big getting that first region win,” Blasczyk said. “I think it sets the tone for the rest of the season. We had to let it be known that Alexander was ready for the season.”
Douglas County needed two fourth quarter scores for a come-from-behind win at East Paulding last week.
Offensively, the Tigers are led by senior quarterback Jimmy Inman, who has completed 55% of his passes for 423 yards and three scores. A combination of four Tigers quarterbacks have not thrown an interception in 84 pass attempts.
Senior running back Kobe Harris has rushed for 454 yards and six touchdowns on 58 carries while senior Justin Franklin has 12 receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown.
