Alexander expected to challenge for state title

Two weeks after finishing runner-up to Carrollton for the region cross-country championship, Alexander coach Brian Robinson is confident his team can overtake the Trojans in the state meet.
Alexander will get its shot Friday afternoon at the Class 6A meet, which will be hosted by Carrollton.
Since 1994, Carrollton has hosted state meets for all classifications.
Robinson said if he had applied a different strategy for the Region 5-6A meet at McIntosh Nature Preserve in Whitesburg it would have a different result for his team.
“If we would have ran our top-2 finishers in the JV race, we would have won the region,” Robinson said. “We have more depth than they do.”
Robinson said a couple “good” weeks of practice has his team ready to challenge for the title.
Alexander won the 2016 boy’s title while Carrollton is seeking its first cross-country title since taking the 1971 Class A title.
Robinson believes his team’s depth coupled with a competitive field including Pope, Cambridge and North Atlanta, his team has a good shot.
“We didn’t run bad at region,” Robinson said. “I think it helps to have those other teams because of our depth. We don’t have a big gap between our No. 1 runner and the No. 5 runner. Carrollton has a big gap, and the others in the field should help.”
Individually, Carrollton senior Collin Jones is favored to win championship.
He is a three-sport athlete for the Trojans.
Jones captured the region title with a personal-best time of 15 minutes, 30 seconds.
Jones didn’t just cross the finish line in front of the rest of the pack; he dominated it.
The second-place finisher, Rome’s Patrick Motes, finished with a time of 15:55.
“I am excited and confident that I can win it,” he said.
Beside being a member of the track and field team, Jones also competes on the school’s swimming team.
He would like to add a cross-country championship before heading to the University of Alabama.
Last year, Jones qualified and competed in the Footlocker Invitational in Charlotte.
It was a perfect measuring stick for the talented runner as he finished 25th.
“That was an exciting event because it gave me a chance to run against some of the best people in the country,” Jones said.
Robinson is confident that if his runners execute well, the team can be on the top of the podium.
“We just have to execute,” Robinson said. “It will be a tight race. I think we are pretty relaxed going into the race. We just have to go do what we need to do.”
Chapel Hill sophomore Frances Butts will look to add to her region title in the 8:45 a.m. Class 5A race on Saturday.
