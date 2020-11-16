Alexander pulled off the big upset of the weekend when the Cougars defeated No. 7 Carrollton in a Region 5-6A contest.
It was the first time since 2016 that an unranked Cougars squad defeated a ranked team. Alexander defeated No. 8 Allatoona 21-13 on Aug. 26, 2016.
With the win, Alexander improved to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the region to remained tied with Douglas County for the No. 3 seed in the region playoff positioning.
Douglas County owns the tiebreaker because of its 7-0 win earlier this year. However, Alexander could secure the No. 3 seed with a win over South Paulding coupled with a Douglas County loss at Carrollton this week.
Overall, Alexander is 4-37 against ranked opponents when it is unranked.
Two third-quarter field goals by senior Jacob Tucker proved to be the difference in the victory.
Tucker had three field goals in the game of 41, 23 and 20 yards.
Cougars junior quarterback Donovan Harris rushed for 212 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. He also completed a 18-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Tavis Maloy in the second quarter.
Rome 16, Douglas County 15
Despite 402 yards of offense, the Tigers fell to visiting Rome in a key Region 5-6A contest.
With the loss, the Tigers were eliminated for the top seed from the region in the state playoffs.
Douglas County could still clinch second place in the region with a win this week at No. 10 Carrollton in the regular season finale.
Junior quarterback Mike Mill completed 12 passes for 133 yards during the homecoming contest.
Senior running back Kobe Harris rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.
He also had three catches for 19 yards, including a touchdown reception from backup quarterback Jimmy Inman.
Senior kicker Austin Lewis kicked a 25-yard field goal.
With the loss, Douglas County fell to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the region.
Lithia Springs 34, Grady 7
Lions backup quarterback Devon Green passed for 181 yards in the Region 6-5A win.
Lithia Springs remains in the hunt for a playoff berth heading into Friday’s regular season finale against North Springs.
Green, a sophomore, was 17-of-22 on the game with three touchdown passes at Grady Stadium.
Lions senior running back Lydell Daniels rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Sophomore wide receiver Ayden Smith had two touchdown receptions in the win, which improved the Lions to 3-6 overall and 3-2 in the region.
Lithia Springs rolled up 403 yards of offense.
