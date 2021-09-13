Alexander, Lithia Springs combine for offensive explosion

Alexander and Lithia Springs combined for 804 yards of offense in a non-region contest over the weekend.
The Cougars were able to edge Lithia Springs 20-17 in their first contest after a 21-day layoff.
Alexander has defeated Lithia Springs in the last five meetings between the two county schools.
This was a makeup game from the Aug. 27 contest that was postponed because of COVID issues surrounding the Alexander team.
Alexander compiled 344 yards of offense as they used a balanced attack with 174 yards coming on the ground and 170 through the air.
Lithia Springs had 460 yards of offense, 330 through the air.
The Cougars scored on a pair of Jacob Tucker field goals. Senior Donovan Hoskins had a rushing touchdown while Jared Echols completed a touchdown pass to Devon Davis.
Lithia Springs junior quarterback Jai’que Hart completed 19-of-28 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior running back Demarco Brownlee rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries and completed a pass for 26 yards.
Alexander will open its Region 5-6A schedule Friday against Paulding County.
Lithia Springs will play its final non-region game when it travels to Leesburg to take on Lee County.
Here is a look at other weekend results:
South Paulding 52, Chapel Hill 20
This was the first game for Douglasville resident Eric Robinson as the South Paulding coach. He replaced Jason Nash, who resigned over the weekend because of family issues.
Chapel Hill senior quarterback Komari Frye completed six passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown in the team’s final non-region contest.
The Panthers will be idle this week before opening their Region 6-5A schedule against North Springs on Sept. 24.
Cedartown 35, New Manchester 7
Jaguars quarterbacks Rico Jones and DeAndre Houston combined for 121 passing yards in the road loss.
Wide receiver Yasin Muhammad had four receptions for 108 yards including a touchdown reception on a pass from Houston.
New Manchester is idle this week before opening its Region 6-5A schedule at Lithia Springs. The Jaguars are the defending region champions and Lithia Springs finished runner-up.
Douglas County was off last week. The Tigers will host East Paulding on Friday in their first region contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.