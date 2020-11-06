CARROLLTON — Alexander achieved its goal of finishing of ahead of region 5-6A foe Carrollton at the Class 6A Cross-Country Championship on Friday.
However, the Cougars came up 19 points short of the ultimate goal of a state championship.
Alexander accumulated 126 points with two runners finishing in the top-15 on the Carrollton High course for third place overall.
Cambridge won its second state title since 2017 with 108 points. South Effingham pulled off the surprise with 117 points to finish runner-up with two runners in the top-5 during the meet.
“It was close,” Alexander coach Brian Robinson said. “I thought we ran pretty good. It got hot out there on the course.”
Junior Kaden Harris finished 11th with a time of 17 minutes, 25.05 seconds as the Cougars first runner to cross the finish line. He was followed by teammates Grant Crabtree, who went 17:29 for 12th place as the team’s top two finishers.
“It is disappointing not to win it,” Harris said. “We trained real hard all season for this, and it is not what we wanted. We were trying to do it for the two seniors on the team.”
In addition to Crabtree, Amir Dayal is the team’s only other senior in the top-seven group.
Sophomore Ty Goode had a time of 17:58 to finish 26th while junior Troy Waine went 18:05 for 32nd place as the fourth finishers for the Cougars.
Junior Leon Waine went 18:26 for 45th place and Dayal finished 52nd at 18:29.
“I think everybody left everything on the course,” Crabtree said. “I believe we gave it our all.”
Going into the championship race, Robinson had pinpointed Cambridge, Pope, Carrollton and North Atlanta as the top competition.
It was to everyone’s surprise about the South Effingham team.
“They came out of nowhere,” Harris said.
Running at noon in unseasonable heat might have played a factor in the Cougars’ finish.
“It was warmer than we expected,” Crabtree said. “I think we were ready for the course. We just couldn’t put it all together for the win.”
Senior Jonathan Greene of Evans won the individual title at 16:36 as his team finished ninth overall.
“We knew Cambridge would be good,” Robinson said. “We were just seconds from it.
Two weeks ago, Carrollton defeated Alexander on its course at McIntosh Nature Preserve for the Region 5-6A championship.
Robinson said at the time that his team had a good chance of finishing ahead of the Trojans at the state meet because of his team’s depth.
Harris said the third place finish will serve as motivation for the returning runners next season. The Cougars only graduate two seniors from the team.
“It is a big motivation,” Harris said. “It is something that we will work for. We want to redeem ourselves.”
