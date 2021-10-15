Alexander sweeps county XC championships

Alexander swept the boys and girls Douglas County Cross Country Championships on Thursday at Clinton Nature Preserve. Senior Kaden Harris turned in a time of 16 minutes, one second to pace the Cougars boys team to the championship. Alexander amassed 28 points as its runners took the top three spots and finished with four runners in the top-10. Chapel Hill was second with 43 points while New Manchester’s 90 points edged Douglas County (91 points) for third place. Lithia Springs had 125 points.On the girls’ side, Chapel Hill senior Frances Butts had a time of 19:05 to clinch the individual championship. Alexander took the next five spots to claim the championship with 20 points. The Cougars had seven runners to finish in the top-10.Chapel Hill was runner-up with 44 points and New Manchester had 76 points for third place.

 Special Photo