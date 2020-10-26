Alexander takes region runner-up; CHHS' Butts wins individual title

Alexander had a pair of runner-up finishes while Chapel Hill’s Frances Butts was the lone individual champion during respective region cross country championships last weekend.
Alexander used its familiarity of the McIntosh Nature Preserve in Whitesburg for a second-place finish to Carrollton in the Region 5-6A Championship.
In the boy’s race, Carrollton produced the individual champion and accumulated 32 points for the team title. The Cougars had all five of their top runners to finish in the Top-15, including four among the first 10 to cross the finish line.
Alexander had 39 points with an average time of 16 minutes, 42 seconds on the course.
Carrollton is ranked No. 1 in the state with Alexander in the No. 2 spot.
East Paulding placed third with 103 points and Rome was fourth to all qualify for a spot in the Nov. 6 state championship in Carrollton.
“I feel good about our chances on Nov. 6,” Alexander coach Brian Robinson said.
Alexander senior Grant Crabtree had a time of 16:08 to place fourth as the first Cougar to cross the finish line. He was followed by junior Kaden Harris with a time of 16:09 for fifth place.
Junior Leon Waine went 17:00.64 for ninth place and senior Amir Dayal went 17:03 for 10th place.
In the girl’s race, Carrollton had five runners in the top-15 to score 43 points for a sweep of the region championship. Alexander produced three runners in the top-10 for second place with 59 points. Dalton had 72 points for third and Rome had 84 points for fourth place.
Junior Sydney Lowe had a time of 20:50 to place fourth as the highest Alexander girls finisher. Freshman Brooklyn Crabtree went 20:53 to place seventh overall.
In the Region 6-5A championship, Chapel Hill sophomore Frances Butts went 19:28 on the Clinton Nature Preserve course for the region title.
The Panthers had 75 points to place third overall with Grady taking first at 30 points followed by the 52 points from Maynard Jackson for second.
Butts was the girls’ individual champion.
Anthony Arredondo went 17:38 to place sixth overall to pace Chapel Hill to a fourth-place finish.
