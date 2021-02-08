Alexander wins region wrestling title

The Alexander Cougars captured the Region 5-6A Traditional Wresting title over the weekend. Overall, the Cougars will send 12 wrestlers to the Class 6A Tournament starting Thursday in Macon. Alexander will have five wrestlers going as state champions and another five as the region runner-up after last weekend’s region championship. It is the second region title the team has captured this season. Alexander also won the team duals championship and placed third overall at the recent state meet.

 Scott Lashley/Special photo