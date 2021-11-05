All but one county school will be in same region under reclassification

Under the 2022-23 Georgia High School Association (GHSA) reclassification plan, four of the five high schools in the county will be in the same region.
The GHSA released its tentative lineup this week for the seven classifications, and Alexander, Chapel Hill, Douglas County and New Manchester will all play in Class 6A.
Alexander and Douglas County are currently in Class 6A, which is the second-highest classification in GHSA.
Chapel Hill and New Manchester will be moving up from Class 5A, where they have played the last two sports seasons.
Lithia Springs was kept in Class 5A, but could petition to move up to join the rest of the Douglas County schools.
Douglas County School System Athletic Director Eric Collins said the new reclassification will ensure that county schools compete against each other.
“We respect the process that the GHSA used for reclassification purposes as we prepare for the 2022-2023 school year,” Collins said. “We encourage our teams to compete against each other as they build upon cross county rivalries.
“The opportunity to play quality opponents during the regular season leads to playoff success. We strive to place all of our teams into the state playoffs. The objective is for our DCSS teams to compete for state championships in every sport.”
Having all county teams compete against each other is also good for the gate.
“You are going to make money,” Douglas County High football coach Johnny White said.
Alexander boys basketball coach Jason Slate said it adds to rivalries when region standings and playoff berths are on the line.
“When we are in the same region, it takes it to a whole new level,” Slate said.
Since Trent North has taken over as superintendent, he has encouraged the teams to play each other even though they were in different classifications.
“We were already committed to playing all the teams in the region,” Alexander athletic director John Chandler said. “This makes for a heck of a gate. Now, there is more than just bragging rights but region consequences involved with the teams playing in the same region.”
The biggest question now is which region will the GHSA partner the teams with.
In the last reclassification, Alexander and Douglas County were partnered with some Paulding County schools and Carrollton High. There was a big concern for travel the last two seasons with Rome and Dalton in the region.
“That’s the biggest guess right now,” Chandler said.