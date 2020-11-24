This has proven to be a historic season as teams have had to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
The Georgia High School Association playoffs begin Friday, and the county will experience a first.
For the first time, all five high schools in the county have earned playoff berths in the same season.
“This is definitely huge,” Lithia Springs coach Corey Jarvis said. “It just shows the caliber of athletes we have, and the type of coaching that is going on in the county.”
Jarvis’ team also made history for a second straight season. After helping lead the Lions to their first-ever state playoff berth in 2019, they have made the playoffs for a second-straight year.
Lithia Springs will get to host its first state playoff game in school history.
“We are definitely excited about this,” Jarvis said. “It is a big deal for our school, players and community.”
New Manchester is the only other county school that will get to host a first-round playoff game.
It has also been a historic season for the New Manchester Jaguars as the program secured its first region championship since opening in 2011.
New Manchester defeated Chapel Hill, 33-16, last week to capture the Region 6-5A title and the top playoff seed.
The Jaguars will host Hiram on Friday in a rematch of an earlier contest.
“It is a real big accomplishment in winning a region championship,” New Manchester senior wide receiver Malik Laurent said.
“It is a good feeling to be a part of history,” New Manchester senior Horatio Fields said. “The playoffs are a new season. You have to come in ready.”
Douglas County and Alexander will hit the road to Gwinnett County to open the Class 6A playoffs. Chapel Hill will travel to top-ranked Blessed Trinity for its opening playoff round.
Douglas County, the No. 4 seed from Region 5-6A, takes on No. 2 Buford, a state powerhouse program.
Alexander will face Region 8-6A runner-up Dacula in the first round.
Regardless of what happened during the regular season, teams know that the playoffs bring a new beginning.
“Right now, everybody is zero-and-zero,” New Manchester coach Cedric Jackson said. “We have been stressing that this is a new season. You have to stay focused, and not worry about what happened in the regular season.”
The playoffs, like the regular season, could be effected by the coronavirus. According to Georgia High School Football Daily statistics, an average of 8.9 games were played by the 420 state teams that suited up for the season.
Some schools opt now to play this season while others had a delay in the start date because of the pandemic.
Only 185 teams in the state played a full 10-game schedule. In the county, Douglas County High was the only school to play all 10 of its games.
The other schools had games canceled because their opponent was in COVID-19 protocol.
If a team is unable to play a game during the postseason, the opponent will be awarded a forfeit win and get to advance to the next round.
