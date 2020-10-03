Area softball teams jockeying for playoff positions

The softball season is heading into the postseason in a week with region tournaments.
Three area teams are in the hunt for a state playoff spot.
Here is how Alexander, Chapel Hill and Lithia Springs shape up for playoff positioning:
Alexander: The Cougars currently sit atop the Region 5-6A standings with an 11-1 record.
Alexander’s only region loss was 3-0 to Carrollton on Sept. 15. Overall, the Cougars are 15-7.
The team has two more region games remaining as they look to clinch first place in the region standings.
Alexander will host second-place East Paulding on Monday before a Tuesday match-up at Rome. The Cougars will end the regular season on Wednesday at Bremen, which is coached by former Chapel Hill coach Mickey Harper.
As a team, Alexander is hitting .355 as senior Ja’Nae Wray leads the way with a .464 average and two home runs.
Braylee Mimbs and Jordan Eslinger lead the pitching staff. Mimbs has pitched 61 innings and sports a 2.18 ERA. 00Eslinger has gone 54.1 innings and has a team-best 1.54 ERA.
Chapel Hill: The Panthers are still in the running for the top seed in the upcoming Region 6-5A Tournament. The top seed will host the No. 2 seed in a best-of-three series.
Chapel Hill is 13-6 overall and 8-1 in the region with the only loss to region leader Villa Rica.
Following the Aug. 26 loss, the Panthers have won 10 of their last 11 games with the only loss to South Paulding (7-5). Chapel Hill will host Villa Rica on Wednesday to end the regular season.
As a team, Chapel Hill has a .449 batting average with 14 team home runs.
Senior Kassidey Emerson-Fox leads the way with a .561 average and seven home runs. Nadia Barbary and Rylie Moody have three homers each.
Lithia Springs: After dominating their region the last two seasons with a championship, the Lions are 6-4 and sit in third place. Overall, Lithia Springs has a 15-7 record.
The Lions are a half game ahead of North Springs for the third seed and a chance to host a region playoff series.
Lithia Springs hosts North Springs on Tuesday. The Spartans won the Sept. 22 matchup by a 2-0 score.
