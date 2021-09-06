Defense was the name of the game for area teams as they picked up some non-region wins Friday in Week 3 of the season.
Douglas County had a big defensive effort in Friday’s 9-0 win at Dutchdown, while Lithia Springs had a second-half shutout in a 28-20 win over Southwest DeKalb.
New Manchester defeated visiting Hiram in its home opener in a rematch of last season’s first round playoff contest.
Chapel Hill’s second-half comeback attempt came up short in a 38-30 loss to visiting Paulding County.
Alexander was idle for a second week after its non-region contest against Cartersville was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the program.
Lithia Springs junior quarterback Jai’que Hart passed for 274 yards and three touchdowns on 16 of 31 passes to help the Lions get their first win off the season.
The Lions scored 14 second-half points while keeping SW DeKalb off the scoreboard for the win.
Hart also rushed for 22 yards in the win.
Junior running back Demarco Brownlee had 124 yards rushing and a touchdown on 21 carries.
Led by junior linebacker Shakai Woods’ 15 tackles, Douglas County picked up a 9-0 road win at Dutchtown.
The Tigers limited Dutchtown to 151 total yards as they improved to 3-0 on the season.
New Manchester picked up its first win on the season in its home opener against Hiram.
Jaguars quarterback Rico Jones and Deandre Houston combined for 112 yards passing while junior running back Chris Morgan led a punishing ground attack.
Morgan rushed for 193 yards and four touchdowns.
This was the third time in the last two seasons that New Manchester has defeated Hiram.
The Jaguars won last season’s regular season match-up and then defeated Hiram in the first round of the state playoffs.
It was New Manchester’s first-ever state playoff win in program history.
This week’s games include the rescheduled game between Alexander at Lithia Springs, which was postponed on Aug. 27.
Alexander returned to practice last week after taking time off because of COVID issues.
Chapel Hill hosts South Paulding in a non-region contest and New Manchester travels to Cedartown for its last non-region game. Douglas County will be idle this week before opening its Region 5-6A schedule against East Paulding.
