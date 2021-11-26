After a two-year hiatus due to COVID complications, Douglasville native Asia Durr announced she has been cleared to return to playing professional basketball.
Durr took to social media to make the long-awaited announcement.
“I have been cleared to return to basketball. This will be a day in and day out grind. I’m so ready and dedicated to the process. I appreciate my close ones being here with me, it’s been a crazy journey.” she tweeted.
Durr missed the last two WNBA seasons after being diagnosed with COVID in June of 2020.
She opted not to play that season but continued to have negative side-effects and was forced to miss last season.
Durr has had her career thrown into doubt because of COVID. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty was considered a rising star in the pro ranks after an All-American career at Louisville.
In a recent ESPN interview, Durr xplained that she had to undergo cardiac testing after contracting the coronavirus — as mandated by the WNBA — and “all my tests came back good.”
Durr said she has been working out daily to get back into basketball shape.
“I’ve been working out for the past month or so on my own, but now I can work out officially,” Durr said during the interview. “The doctors can obviously tell I’ve been out and I’m not in the best shape. So I literally just started back working out, like six weeks ago. That was my first time working out in two years, and since having COVID. I will be training every single day to play next year.
During a 2020 HBO interview, Durr revealed that she was still experiencing symptoms from the deadly virus. She was diagnosed with COVID on June 8, 2020 prior to the start of the season.
Durr got the diagnosis just as she was heading to Florida to beginning training camp with her New York Liberty teammates and the rest of the players in the women’s professional basketball league.
Those symptoms are considered a COVID ‘long-hauler” by many medical experts.
At the time, there were concerns she might not be able to play again.
“There’s days where I feel great, like I could go out and go to the store or I could clean up, and then there’s days where I’m like, ‘I just have to stay in the bed’,” Durr said on national TV. “It’s just like you feel like you get hit by a bus. My life has completely changed since June 8.”
During her 2019 rookie season with the Liberty, she averaged 9.7 points but was limited to 18 games because of a hip injury that required offseason surgery. She was expected to make a full recovery and resume her playing career.
However, she was diagnosed with COVID the second year.
She said she is ready to get back to playing.
“Ever since I started back working out at the end of September, I feel so much better,” she said. “I went to my doctor’s appointment, and he told me, ‘AD, I feel like the only way you’re going to feel better is if you start back working your way back into it.’ ”