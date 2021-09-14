Austin Hill needs strong finish to advance in playoffs

Austin Hill will be fighting off elimination as he tries to advance to Round 2 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs.
The Winston native sits in eighth place heading into tonight’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway, which is the cutoff line for advancing to the next round.
He is only three points out of the seventh position, six points behind sixth, and only 10 points out of with.
“It’s nice to come to the Bristol that we all know,” Hill said. “The dirt was a bit of a guessing game for everyone earlier this year, so coming back to the concrete, we know the areas where we need to focus with our AISIN Toyota Tundra. We had a top-10 a couple years ago and got caught up in a wreck really early in the race last year. We never got to see what we really had.”
Hill owns only one top-10 finish at the Tennessee track on the concrete surface. He placed ninth on the red clay at Bristol in the inaugural dirt event last March.
However, Bristol hasn’t been too kind to the Alexander High graduate.
Hill proved his versatility earlier this season by winning on dirt at Knoxville Raceway in early July.
That finish came on the heels of capturing his first-career road course win at Watkins Glen International in the regular season finale.
He scored the second-most points of all Camping World Trucks drives, and finished runner-up in the regular-season standings.
Hill had two wins this season, and collected seven top-5 and 12 top-10 finishes.
“We need to race hard for every point on Thursday night, and get everything we can in both stages,” Hill said. “Hopefully we have a Toyota Tundra that can race for the win, but if we’re able to maximize our night, I think we’ll be in good shape to keep our playoff run going.”
