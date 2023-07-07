Austin Hill’s dream of being in a NASCAR Cup Series race on his hometown track will finally come true.
Hill will make his second Cup Series start of the 2023 season and the third of his career this weekend in the Atlanta 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
However, this will be his first Cup Series race at the Atlanta track, where he raced as a youth.
He will drive the No. 62 Chevrolet Camaro in the 500-mile race.
“It’s a really cool opportunity to show up at my home track and compete in the top series of NASCAR,” Hill said. “It’s special to be able to race against the best in the Cup Series, but especially at home. My expectation for Sunday is a little less than my expectation for the Xfinity side, where I expect nothing short of winning.”
This will be his third overall career Cup Series race.
Hill, a graduate of Alexander High, is one of the top drivers on the Xfinity Series.
He has won back-to-back races on the AMS track on that Series.
“On the Cup side, the goal is to race our way forward from wherever we start, make all the laps, contend, and be there at the end,” Hill said. “If we can get inside the top-20 and get experience to see how Cup drivers race, it will go a long way. We struggled a little bit at Talladega with not getting right in the front or middle of the pack to race with others and see how the car reacts in comparison to the Xfinity car.”
Hill said a top-20 finish on Sunday would be a great race.
The green flag drops at 7 p.m. as night racing returns to the 1.4-mile track.
He will also compete in Saturday’s 5 p.m. Xfinity race.
Hill made his Cup Series debut last season at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn driving the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing (RCR). He raced his way to an 18th-place finish after starting 31st.
In his first start this season, April’s GEICO 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Hill finished 23rd despite sustaining minor damage in an accident that unfolded in front of him during the final stage.
Driving for RCR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Hill has a resume that features a total of five series wins. Among those victories is a pair of wins at Atlanta. In fact, Hill has won the last two Xfinity Series races to take place at the 1.5-mile oval, including his most recent visit to the track in March.
Sunday night’s race in Atlanta will be just the second of the season for both Hill and Beard Motorsports. The Beard family fielded the No. 62 Chevrolet Camaro with Hill during Speedweek at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with plans to race in the season-opening Daytona 500. The team was poised to advance to the starting field for the 500 when the No. 62 Chevrolet was caught up in a multi-car accident during the closing laps of its Duel qualifying race.
“Doing both races this weekend at Atlanta with Bennett Transportation and Logistics is really cool, especially with their headquarters being 15-20 minutes away from the track in McDonough,” Hill said. “Winning earlier this year at Atlanta in the Xfinity Series was huge for the company and myself, as well, with it being my home track, so hopefully a strong run on Saturday plays into Sunday and we can do well for them the entire weekend. Bennett will have a lot of folks at the track to support us, so we will do our best to put on a good showing for them.”