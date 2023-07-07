DOUNWS-07-08-23 AUSTIN HILL

Winston native Austin Hill will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut at his hometown track at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Atlanta 500 on Sunday evening.

 Corey Grantham/Nowhere Fast Photography

Austin Hill’s dream of being in a NASCAR Cup Series race on his hometown track will finally come true.

Hill will make his second Cup Series start of the 2023 season and the third of his career this weekend in the Atlanta 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.