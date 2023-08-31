Carson Beck

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck during a spring practice session in Athens in March. Beck will be the Bulldogs’ starting QB when they open the season Sept. 2 against Tennessee-Martin.

 Tony Walsh/UGAAA

ATHENS — No one in college football has bigger shoes to fill than Carson Beck.

His predecessor as Georgia’s starting quarterback was Stetson Bennett, who guided the Bulldogs to consecutive national championships and was always at his best in the biggest games.