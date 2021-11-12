ALEXANDER COUGARS
Coach: Jason Slate
Last season: 11-15 (lost in first round of state playoffs)
Outlook: The Cougars are hoping to build off their late success last season as they won nine of their last 10 games to finish as region runner-up. Before going on the late-season hot streak, the Cougars were in eighth place in the region standings. Coach Jason Slate has put together a tough early non-region schedule to prepare the team for another postseason run. Senior Zion Fruster is the leading returning scorer after averaging 12 points per game. The Cougars will also be counting on Joffery Nunnally and Jah’Kim Payne to help with leadership.
Slate says: “Last season our guys showed a lot of character. We went from eight place to playing for a region title. We have to build on that success from last season.”
CHAPEL HILL PANTHERS
Coach: Rodney Latham
Last season: 18-11 (reached Class 5A semifinals)
Outlook: The Panthers return seven players that started at one point during the season and have extensive playing time. Chapel Hill got hot at the right time and reached the Class 5A final four, losing to eventual champion Eagle’s Landing. The two leading scorers from last season have graduated, but Latham said the team will be more balanced in scoring. Senior Chi Shannon is the leading returning scorer after averaging 8.2 points last season while senior Peyton Weathersby averaged 6.5 points.
Latham says: “We know what it takes to make a playoff run. We can’t be complacent with what we did last season.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY TIGERS
Coach: Patrick Hardy
Last season: 22-6 (lost in first round of state playoffs)
Outlook: Hardy moves over from building the program at Atlanta’s B.E.S.T. Academy to taking over for Hollis Bethea. Bethea took a similar position at South Cobb High. Hardy will inherit a program that has made consistent trips to the state playoffs. The first-year coach will be counting on a senior class.
Hardy says: “We will build on the young players we have in the program. The infrastructure is here and we will continue to nurture and build.”
LITHIA SPRINGS LIONS
Coach: Keith Simmons
Last season: 11-8 (lost in first round of state playoffs)
Outlook: Keith Simmons takes over the program after spending time in head-coaching positions at Beach and Heard County. He was an assistant coach for region-champion Douglas County last season. The first-year Lions coach will be counting on a senior class to help lead. Lithia Springs returns its two leading scorers from last season in Christian Willis, who averaged 10 points, and Christian Bishop, who chipped in nine points per contest. Simmons said there are probably enough pieces on the team to make a run at the playoffs.
Simmons says: “We can lean on some of our senior leadership. We have a lot of seniors back.”
NEW MANCHESTER JAGUARS
Coach: Chris Robinson
Last season: 16-10 (lost in Class 5A quarterfinals)
Outlook: First-year coach Chris Robinson will have the defending region champions’ top two leading scorers back from last season. Senior Jordan Edmonds is back after leading the team with a 10.6 scoring average while sophomore Chase James Robinson averaged 9.6 points in his first season on the varsity level. Robinson, the son of the coach, will move from the shooting guard to point guard position, but is still expected to be a scorer. Kaden Brown is a fierce defender, who led the team in taking charges. Robert Winn moves from the backup to the starting center position.
Robinson says: “We have some good pieces coming off the bench. We have some good athleticism on the team. We can shoot the ball and I look for us to be more fast paced.”