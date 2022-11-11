DOUNWS-11-12-22 BOYS BBALL

Alexander coach Jason Slate will use a talented and experienced roster to face a challenging non-region schedule.

 Noah Schroyer/For the Sentinel

The new region alignments places all five county teams in strong and challenging situations. Three new coaches will lead programs, including familiar faces in Greg Martin at New Manchester and Duane Kelley at Douglas County.

Here is a look at each of the five county teams:

