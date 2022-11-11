The new region alignments places all five county teams in strong and challenging situations. Three new coaches will lead programs, including familiar faces in Greg Martin at New Manchester and Duane Kelley at Douglas County.
Here is a look at each of the five county teams:
ALEXANDER COUGARS
Head Coach: Jason Slate
Outlook: Coach Jason Slate has a team flowing with both talent and experience all over the court with seven seniors on the roster. Led by Chattanooga signee Noah Melson, the Cougars have a strong lineup including seniors Milan Kennedy, Jay’Quan Nelson, Marvin McGhee and standout junior Braedan Lue. In addition to the experienced lineup, Raymond McKoy and Terrance Bowen are impressing Slate as they fight for playing time. Coach Slate is in his 26th season at Alexander and described this season as “the toughest non-region schedule I’ve ever been a part of”. Slate is also looking forward to the challenge of facing ranked state opposition in region play when they take on Langston Hughes and Paulding County.
CHAPEL HILL PANTHERS
Head Coach: Mike Artis
Outlook: Coach Mike Artis comes over from Hiram, which finished last season in the state quarterfinals like Chapel Hill. Artis has high expectations for himself and the team. Artis said the move was made easy for him by the players as he had known a lot of them previously through AAU basketball. He will be looking to seniors Khirus Doucet, Kelvin Hunter, and Oray Town III as experienced options as the team anticipates another deep playoff run. Artis expects sophomores Breon Barnett and Jasiah Devone to step up and add a new dynamic to the Panthers offense. Artis described his goal for the season to “move the vehicle further than it was last year.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY TIGERS
Head Coach: Duane Kelly
Outlook: Coach Duane Kelly said he took his time during the preseason to earn the trust of the team and players coming into the season. Having moved from a county rival, Lithia Springs, he knew it would be a challenge but he said the players have truly bought into what he is trying to do. Kelly said last season’s struggles were not due to a lack of talent and pointed out Arthur Johnson, Braeden Uhuru, and Cole Henry as key players. Kelly will also be looking to sophomores CJ Geathers and Jamal Momon as players to take the next step and play a major role this season for the Tigers.
LITHIA SPRINGS LIONS
Head coach: Keith Simmons
Outlook: The Lions will be trying to avoid the pitfall of last season when they started the season hot but ended with a disappointing region tournament loss. Lithia opened the season with seven straight wins, but lost four of the final six, including an upset loss to Midtown in the region tournament. The loss prevented the team from earning a state playoff berth. Coach Keith Simmons said the group is battled-tested, and ready to make another run at a state playoff berth. Seniors Devon Green, Cole Nash and Jai’Que Hart will be counted on for leadership. All three are also members of the football team, which reached the first round of the state playoffs. Simmons, in his second year, said they are looking for the three to give leadership, but said their is overall good competition among the team. Simmons calls it a big growth year for the younger players and said they will have to step up and be leaders also.
NEW MANCHESTER JAGUARS
Head coach: Greg Martin
Outlook: Longtime Alexander assistant Greg Martin takes over the Jaguars program. He will be the third coach in as many seasons for the program, which has reached the playoffs the last two years. New Manchester won a region title two seasons ago in Class 5A. The Jaguars will compete on the Class 6A level as part of a region that includes Douglas County and Alexander. Martin said the team has bought into what he is teaching and calls leadership a big key. Martin said what the team lacks in experience that it makes up for it in athleticism. He said they will look to get the ‘ball up and down the court’ to showcase the team's athletes.