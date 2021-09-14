Bradyn Swinson picks up weekly conference honors

Former Chapel Hill High standout Bradyn Swinson has received some personal recognition for helping the Oregon Ducks to a historic win at Ohio State over the weekend.
Swinson was one of three Oregon players to receive weekly honors from the Pac-12 Conference for the Ohio State win. The Douglasville native was named the conference’s defensive lineman of the week.
Before a sold-out stadium and national television audience, Swinson had five total tackles, including a career-best four solo stops against the then-No. 3 ranked Buckeyes.
The five tackles equal a career best for Swinson.
The 6-foot-4, 234-pound freshman defensive end made perhaps the biggest play of the game.
He recorded a critical sack in the fourth quarter to set up the game-sealing interception for Oregon.
In addition, Swinson had his second pass breakup of his career, which was nearly an interception.
For the second game in a row, he had five tackles and a sack. He leads the team with two sacks through the first two games of the season, both wins.
Oregon hosts Stony Brook on Saturday in a 1:30 p.m. ET game.
