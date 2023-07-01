ATLANTA — Three months after having to battle for a starting spot during Spring Training, Orlando Arcia will join Braves teammates Ronald Acuña Jr. and Sean Murphy in the National League’s starting lineup during this year’s All-Star Game in Seattle on July 11.

Arcia and Murphy were both elected starters when results of Phase 2 of this year’s Scotts All-Star ballot were announced Thursday evening. These first-time All-Stars can learn what to expect from Acuña, who gained his fourth All-Star selection when he received more votes than any other MLB player in Phase 1 of the balloting process.