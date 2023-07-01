ATLANTA — Three months after having to battle for a starting spot during Spring Training, Orlando Arcia will join Braves teammates Ronald Acuña Jr. and Sean Murphy in the National League’s starting lineup during this year’s All-Star Game in Seattle on July 11.
Arcia and Murphy were both elected starters when results of Phase 2 of this year’s Scotts All-Star ballot were announced Thursday evening. These first-time All-Stars can learn what to expect from Acuña, who gained his fourth All-Star selection when he received more votes than any other MLB player in Phase 1 of the balloting process.
This will be the first time the Braves have had three players in the starting lineup since 1998, when Greg Maddux, Walt Weiss and Chipper Jones started for the NL team at Coors Field.
The NL’s pitching staff and reserves will be announced Sunday on ESPN. First baseman Matt Olson and second baseman Ozzie Albies join starting pitchers Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder as the top candidates to add more Braves to the NL roster. Olson, Albies, Austin Riley and Michael Harris II all advanced to Phase 2 of the balloting process but ultimately fell short of starting spots.
Arcia received 69% of votes as he was pitted against the Mets’ Francisco Lindor to determine who would be the NL’s starting shortstop. That percentage was higher than any other player during Phase 2. The 28-year-old veteran has hit .303 with a .794 OPS and provided splendid defense.
Arcia will be the first Brave to start at shortstop in an All-Star Game since Edgar Renteria in 2006.
Murphy received 61% of the vote. He has certainly quieted those Braves fans who wondered why Atlanta acquired him at the expense of William Contreras via a three-way trade with the A’s and Brewers in December. The veteran catcher has hit .289 with 13 homers and a .926 OPS.