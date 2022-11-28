The Atlanta Braves celebrated Anita Outlaw, the 3 millionth fan of the 2022 season, and brought the 2021 World Series Trophy to Sweetwater Elementary School where Outlaw teaches on Nov. 18.
Outlaw’s personal visit with the trophy is part of the package of prizes she won when she became the 3 millionth fan at Truist Park in September.
The school celebrated “Ms. Outlaw’s Braves Day,” with students asked to wear their favorite Braves gear.
Students were surprised with the news of the Braves’ visit and had the opportunity to take photos with the trophy during lunch. Teachers and faculty had time with the trophy while enjoying a teacher’s appreciation lunch provided by Chick-fil-A. The Braves also donated four dozen copies of Brian Jordan’s children books to the school’s students and library.
Outlaw called the event “amazing.”
"We could very well have the next world series champion here in our school,” Outlaw said. “We have soccer stars, basketball stars, academic all stars and lots of other champions here at Sweetwater Elementary. We have champions in training here in our school system and I am glad to be a part of it. "
She added: "The message I have for students is to do your best, be kind and be yourself. "