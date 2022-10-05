MIAMI — Their sluggish start now far behind them, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves needed just one more win to complete a most stunning turnaround.
They earned it Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 to take their fifth straight NL East title and finish the first leg of a trek they hope leads them to another crown.
Afterward, they popped Champagne and puffed cigars, basking in their accomplishment.
“It’s hard to win one,” manager Brian Snitker said. “To win five is pretty special. It’s a credit to our organization.”
William Contreras drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in the fifth, and the Atlanta pitching staff turned in a solid performance.
With the win, Atlanta earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the NL, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Braves were 10 1/2 games behind the New York Mets at the start of June and lost four of five to New York in early August. But they were in familiar territory. Atlanta was 30-35 at one point last season before winning the World Series.
“To keep plugging along and the consistency that these guys showed throughout the whole year,” Snitker said. “Coming to work every day and worrying about today. They didn’t get caught up that we were behind.”
Atlanta finished off the regular season with a 12-9 loss to the Marlins on Wednesday. The Braves and Mets both finished the regular season at 101-61 but Atlanta took the division crown after winning the season series with New York.
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER
Michael Harris II notched Atlanta’s first sacrifice bunt of the season in the fourth inning of Tuesday's win to advance Arcia to second and Contreras to third.
As 160 games went by, it looked like the Braves might be the first team in MLB history to complete a full season without bunting.
The Braves did not score off it, even after the Marlins intentionally walked Acuña in the next at bat to load the bases. Dansby Swanson struck out to end the inning.
BRAVE OF THE YEAR
Third baseman Austin Riley is the repeat winner of Brave of the Year in voting by the Atlanta Chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, edging out shortstop Dansby Swanson and rookie center fielder Michael Harris II.
Riley is the eighth player to be named Brave of the Year in consecutive seasons since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966. The others are Phil Niekro, Dale Murphy, Terry Pendleton, Greg Maddux, Chipper Jones, Craig Kimbrel and Freddie Freeman.