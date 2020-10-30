Bye week allows Douglas County to heal

Douglas County coach Johnny White isn’t overlooking anyone in his team’s quest for a state playoff berth. The Tigers have three games remaining coming out of this week’s bye week.
Two of the last three games will be true road contests for the Tigers, who haven’t had the luxury of playing any home games at Jimmy Johnson Stadium because it is being renovated.
First up for the Tigers will be a trip to Dalton, which has heavy playoff implications.
A win against the Catamounts would all but guarantee Douglas County a playoff spot.
“One game at a time, that’s all we can worry about,” White said. “I do know the first game gives us a playoff spot. We are just worried about Dalton.”
It will be the first time the teams have played since Douglas County won a 2017 home playoff game in the first round. The Tigers lead the overall series 5-3, including a 13-7 win in 1964 for the county’s only state football championship.
The Tigers are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Region 5-6A standings. Their only loss was to Paulding County.
Douglas County is tied with Alexander and Rome for second place while Carrollton sits atop the region with a 4-0 record.
“We honestly feel we should be undefeated right now,” Douglas County senior Joshua Robinson said. “We can’t worry about that now. We just have to take each week as it comes.”
White isn’t banking on history to carry his Tigers through next week’s showdown. He said his team must continue to establish its run game in order to make a successful run at a playoff berth.
Douglas County has been to the postseason two of the five seasons White has led the program.
“I’m going to challenge our offensive line to help us make the run game better,” White said. “I think our defense has to continue to play well, but the key will be our ground game.”
Douglas County is averaging 304 yards of offense per game with 169 coming on the ground.
There have been 12 different players that have at least one carry on the season. However, senior Kobe Harris has been the workhorse in the ground attack with 712 yards and seven touchdowns on 93 carries.
The next leading rusher has been junior Xavion Osborne with 158 yards on 39 carries.
“No question that we have the personnel to get it done,” White said.
During the bye week, the Tigers only held two practices as White allowed them to heal some nagging injuries.
“This bye week came at the right time,” he said. “We were all banged up. We needed this bad. It also gave us a chance to work with some of the younger guys.”
Following Friday’s game at Dalton, the Tigers will host Rome at New Manchester before closing the season at Carrollton.
“It’s been a good season with a few bumps,” Robinson said. “We are definitely forward to finishing strong.”
