Chapel Hill coach Mike Artis believes his team’s non-region schedule is helping the Panthers prepare to make a run at another region championship.
After Tuesday’s 33-point win over Lithia Springs, Artis said it was losses to Westlake, Pace and Milton that have shaped the Panthers into a region contender.
All three are championship-caliber programs led by well-respected coaches.
“Even though those three games were losses, I think we’ve grown from those opportunities and realized some of the things we can do and what we need to work on,” said Artis, who is in his first year as the head coach.
Former coach Rodney
Latham took an administration
job prior to the start of the school year.
Last season, the Panthers won the region title for the first time in school history and lost to Tri-Cities in the Class 5A quarterfinals.
Artis said senior leadership has been a key for the team.
He said the underclassmen on the team are also buying into the new team philosophy.
“(The seniors) have gone
above and beyond in regard to having the team stretching 15 minutes before practice, having shoot-arounds and being vocal,” Artis said.
Artis emphasized the three keys that have given the Panthers their success as “ball movement, getting crucial stops, and having multiple guys that can put the ball in the hole.”
Heading into the final
weeks of the season, Artis
has challenged the team to improve its defense.
The goal is to hold teams
to no more than 45 points.
“Whether we are hitting
shots or missing shots that night, we still give ourselves
an opportunity because
we are attacking on the defensive side of the court,” Artis said.
Chapel Hill looks to keep things rolling as they pick
back up Monday to take on county rival Douglas County High as part of the J-4 Sports MLK Holiday Basketball Invitational.
Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill.