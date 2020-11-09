Chapel Hill gets key region win over Lithia Springs

Chapel Hill moved another step closer to playing for the program’s first region title.
The Panthers played homecoming spoiler with a 45-27 win Friday over Lithia Springs to remain atop the Region 6-5A standings. Chapel Hill meets New Manchester on Nov. 20 to decide the region championship and top seed going into the postseason.
Both teams are idle this week heading into next week’s game.
New Manchester has had its last two games canceled after opponents North Springs and Villa Rica went into COVID-19 protocol.
Chapel Hill coach Justin DeShon gave his players two days off before preparing for next week’s game.
“We haven’t had a bye week since Week 1 of the season,” DeShon said. “We needed a break. It comes at the right time.”
Here is a look at some of last weekend’s games:
Rome 31, Alexander 14: The Wolves rolled up 457 yards of offense to hand Alexander its second Region 5-6A loss.
Rome jumped to a 21-0 lead before Tyren Curb scored on a 16-yard run to put the Cougars on the scoreboard.
Junior quarterback Donovan Hoskins connected with senior wide receiver Tavis Malory on a 12-yard scoring play just before halftime.
Alexander had just 210 total yards of offense, including 27 through the air.
With the loss, Alexander drops to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the region. The Cougars are currently in fourth place in the region standings.
Chapel Hill 45, Lithia Springs 27: The Panthers had 321 yards on the ground and used a 21-point second quarter in the key Region 6-5A win.
Chapel Hill senior Rudolph Paul rushed for 121 yards and two scores. He had touchdown runs of 34 and 47 yards.
Michael Perkins and Komari Frye also had touchdown runs for Chapel Hill, which improved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the region.
With the loss, Lithia Springs dropped to 2-6 and 2-2 in the region as it remains in the playoff hunt.
Lithia Springs sophomore quarterback Jai’que Hart was 10-of-23 for 164 yards and three touchdowns.
Douglas County 41, Dalton 6: Tigers junior quarterback Mike Miller passed for 196 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the region road win.
Douglas County improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the region as it remains tied with Rome for second place in the Region 5-6A standings.
Miller also had 75 yards rushing and a touchdown on eight carries.
The Tigers rolled up 405 yards of offense in the win at Dalton, which dropped to 1-6 and 0-5.
Douglas County’s defense held the Catamounts to only 44 yards of offense.
Senior defensive back Jaylan Love and his younger brother, Marty, had back-to-back interceptions for touchdowns in the win.
