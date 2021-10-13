Chapel Hill, Lithia Springs host key region games

Coming off two days of fall break will only have two teams in action Friday.
Chapel Hill and Lithia Springs will host games against Region 6-5A competition.
Chapel Hill will host Maynard Jackson while Lithia Springs plays host to Villa Rica. Both are key region contests as the teams look to continue to lockdown a playoff spot.
This will be the third straight week that Maynard Jackson has played a county team. The Atlanta city school has already lost to New Manchester and Lithia Springs in conservative weeks.
Both Chapel Hill and Lithia Springs come into Friday’s game at 2-5 overall. The Panthers are 2-1 in the region standings and sit in third place.
Lithia Springs is 1-1 in the region and a half-game behind the Panthers in the standings.
New Manchester and Villa Rica are both 2-0 in the region and sit atop the standings.
New Manchester is idle for a second straight week because Midtown (formerly Grady High) dropped its program at the beginning of the season.
Alexander and Douglas County are also idle this week.
Lithia Springs is led by junior quarterback Jai’que Hart, who leads the region with 1,826 passing yards and 11 touchdowns.
Chapel Hill senior quarterback Komari Frye is second in the region with 646 passing yards and four touchdowns. Frye is also third in the region with 438 rushing yards and three scores.
Lions junior Demarco Brownlee leads the region with 615 yards and seven touchdowns.
Next week, Chapel Hill hosts Lithia Springs in a game that will have big playoff implications.
Lithia Springs is coming off a win over Jackson last week at Atlanta’s Henderson Stadium.
After two straight loses, the Lions finally got back into the win column.
Hart engineered a Lions offense that produced 451 yards of total yards.
He passed for 208 yards and a touchdown on 14-of-22 passing for the game.
The ground attack, which produced 243 yards, was led by Brownlee. The junior had 197 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 19 carries.
Lithia Springs scored in each of the four quarters for the win.