Chapel Hill remains a leader in region title chase

The Atlanta Public Schools policy of not allowing fans in the stands could work to Chapel Hill’s advantage this weekend.
Panthers coach Justin DeShon said his team could benefit from not having to contend with crowd noise or other distractions during Friday’s Region 6-5A showdown with Maynard Jackson.
The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Grady Stadium in midtown Atlanta.
“Sometimes going on the road helps,” DeShon said. “Playing in front of an empty stadium could be helpful for our coaches. Strangely enough, it can take the pressure off the game. The kids can hear us as we make adjustments and try to put them in position.”
According to DeShon, Maynard Jackson runs multiple formations.
DeShon said his team shouldn’t be fooled by Maynard Jackson’s 0-6 record.
“They have some massive dudes that can run,” he said. “On film, they look better than their winless record. We know we will have to play good football.”
Handling its success as a region leader has been a concern for the Panthers’ team.
It is a position Chapel Hill was accustomed to in its previous region, which consisted of Cartersville, Cedartown, Sandy Creek and Troup.
The Panthers were used to playing for the fourth seed in the region’s playoff race.
“Last week, we came out flat,” DeShon said. “Being in the position we are in now, it comes with some expectations. We have to continue to practice good habits and have the right emotions for the game.”
The Panthers are averaging 329 yards of offense per game, with an average of 202 coming on the ground.
Senior running back Rudolph Paul leads the way with 460 yards and three touchdowns on 58 carries.
In last week’s 32-21 win over Villa Rica, senior Michael Perkins rushed for 148 yards to pace a Panthers offense that accounted for 270 yards on the ground.
Chapel Hill rolled up 362 yards of offense with three rushing touchdowns.
Paul had 99 yards on 12 carries and a score while Frye had 23 rushing yards and a touchdown in addition to passing for 92 yards and a score on 7-of-12 passing.
Frye’s lone touchdown pass went to sophomore Tank Nunnally, who had two receptions for 43 yards.
Frye has a team-leading five rushing touchdowns. Since transferring from Alexander, he has completed 60% of his passes for 428 yards and three touchdowns.
Frye is sharing the signal-calling duties with senior Zach Nolan, who has completed 58% of his passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns.
Frye has started during the team’s four-game winning streak.
“We have won four in a row, and starting to establishing a rhythm,” DeShon said. “Zach had a high ankle sprain. He is still in our plans and rotation. I believe that if it’s not broke don’t fix it.”
