Chapel Hill defeated Alexander to win the county volleyball championship last Saturday.
The Panthers defeated the host team 25-11, 26-24, 15-6.
With the win, the Panthers improved to 19-17-2 on the season as the Cougars dropped to 8-17-1 with the loss.
During the one-day tournament, Chapel Hill defeated New Manchester 2-0 to open play before a 1-1 tie against Alexander in the second game.
Chapel Hill followed that with a 1-1 tie against Douglas County before defeating Lithia Springs 2-0.
In a semifinals match, the Panthers defeated Douglas County 2-0 to advance to the championship match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.