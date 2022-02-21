Chapel Hill is headed to the state playoffs for the ninth time in school history.
The Panthers will be going for the first time as a region champion.
Chapel Hill made program history last week at the Region 6-5A tournament by capturing the championship with a 41-point win over Midtown.
“We were not only trying to win this for ourselves, but the players that have played in the program in the past,” Chapel Hill coach Rodney Latham said. “This was for school and community pride. We wanted to get to hang that banner in the gym. I told the guys that they are a part of school and team history.”
The Panthers have won seven straight heading into this week’s state playoffs.
Chapel Hill will host Greenbrier on Wednesday in a 7 p.m. Class 5A first round playoff game.
In all, five county teams advanced to the state playoffs.
In Class 6A, Alexander's boys will host Chattahoochee in a 7 p.m. contest.
In Class 5A, New Manchester will travel to Athens to take on Clarke Central in a 7 p.m. first round game.
On the girl’s side, New Manchester will host Walnut Grove while Lithia Springs plays at Greenbrier.
For the first time in 14 years, the Douglas County girls didn’t advance to the state playoffs.
This will make the first time since 2000 that neither the Douglas County boys or girls team will be in the state playoffs.
Meanwhile, Chapel Hill is hoping to get back to the state semifinals.
Last season, the Panthers advanced to Macon after being the fourth seed from the region. They won three games on the road to advance to the semifinals.
“It was one of our goals coming into the season to win region,” Latham said. “We had several players back from last year. We are ready to take on the state.”