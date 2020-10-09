Following his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers during training camp, Josiah Coatney never lost confidence that he would get to play in the NFL this season.
The Douglasville native and former Chapel Hill High standout defensive lineman received an invitation to the NFL Alumni Academy in Ohio to train.
After less than a week at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio, Coatney’s career got a big boost.
The 6-foot-2, 325-pounder was signed to the San Francisco 49ers practice squad earlier this week.
He was one of two defensive linemen signed to the team’s practice squad.
Coatney went undrafted in this past April’s NFL draft, but signed an undrafted rookie free agent deal a day after the draft on April 25.
After spending training camp with the team, he was waived on Aug. 2.
Coatney had a solid three-year career at Ole Miss, where he started 35 of the 36 games he appeared in.
During his career, Coatney recorded 174 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss to go with 6.5 sacks.
The NFL Alumni Academy was formed to train and develop NFL ‘ready’ players to sign in-season contracts with NFL teams.
The academy invited top free agent football players that could be ready to replace active roster players during the season due to an injury.
Coatney had been on the NFL radar since finishing his senior season at Ole Miss.
He got an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, where he had an impressive showing.
He was clocked at 5.21 seconds in the 40-yard dash and had 22 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Coatney had a 27-inch vertical jump and 99 inches on the broad jump.
He was clocked at 8.08 seconds on the three-cone drill.
Before attending Ole Miss, Coatney played one season at Holmes Community College in Mississippi.
Prior to college, Coatney was rated as one of the top high school defensive line in the state by several recruiting services.
