County teams battling for playoff spots

A light week of games has only three of the county’s teams playing this week.
However, they are three important games with playoff implications attached.
Chapel Hill and New Manchester are both idle this week. The two will play for the Region 6-5A title next week at Chapel Hill.
Regardless of that outcome, both are locked into a first-round home playoff game.
This will be the second straight week that New Manchester has been idle. The Jaguars game against North Springs and Villa Rica have been cancelled after a coronavirus outbreak on both teams.
Here is a look at the area games:
Carrollton at Alexander: The Cougars are looking to pull the upset of the ranked team.
Alexander is 0-2 all-time against Carrollton, which is 5-0 and in sole possession of first place in the region.
The Cougars are coming off a loss at Rome last week.
Alexander needs the win stay in contention for a playoff spot.
Carrollton is looking to keep pace to clinch another region championship.
Alexander ends the season next week against South Paulding in a game that could determine the final region playoff spot.
Lithia Springs at Grady: The Lions look to get back in the win column after sustaining a devastating 45-27 loss to Chapel Hill last week.
That loss knocked the Lions out of contention to host a playoff game for the first time in school history.
Lithia Springs needs a win Friday to lock down the final playoff spot in the region as they own the tiebreaker against Maynard Jackson. This could be the regular season final as North Springs has been in COVID-19 protocol the last two weeks.
Rome vs. Douglas County: This will be homecoming and the Tigers final home contest. A win by either team will give them a first-round playoff contest. If Douglas County wins, it will play at Carrollton next week for the Region 5-6A title. Rome has already sustained a loss to Carrollton, which is currently undefeated in region play heading to Friday’s game at Alexander.
