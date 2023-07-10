DOUNWS-07-11-23 HILL

Winston native Austin Hill remains in second place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff standings despite a 12th-place finish at last weekend’s race in Atlanta.

 Corey Grantham /Nowhere Fast Photography

Austin Hill’s second homecoming of the 2023 NASCAR season didn’t go exactly as planned.

The Winston native is a full-time driver on the NASCAR Xfinity Series and was driving in a Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the first time.