Austin Hill’s second homecoming of the 2023 NASCAR season didn’t go exactly as planned.
The Winston native is a full-time driver on the NASCAR Xfinity Series and was driving in a Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the first time.
In March, Hill won the Xfinity Series race at AMS.
After being involved in a wreck in the second stage of Sunday’s rain-shortened Quaker State 400, Hill placed 37th in the race.
He started the race at 32 and completed only 92 laps.
William Byron won Sunday’s race, which was shortened because of inclement weather.
Byron started the race in the No. 18 spot and led the race for 19 laps.
It was a dual weekend of racing for Hill, an Alexander High graduate.
More from this section
The day before the Cup Series race, Hill competed in the Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday afternoon.
Hill finished 12th overall and led for one lap. He collected 40 points towards the playoff.
Hill was running inside the top five with three laps to go before near-contact from Parker Kligerman sent the No. 21 Richard Childress Chevrolet sliding off Turn 4 to bring out the race’s final caution and send the event into overtime.
Hill rallied to the 12th-place finish.
Heading into this weekend’s race in New Hampshire, Hill is second in playoff standings in the Xfinity Series standings.
He has 662 points, just 16 points off leader John Hemechek.
Hill has three wins on the season and nine top-five finishes.