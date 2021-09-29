Douglas County coach Johnny White has been preaching focus to his team this week.
The Tigers coach doesn’t want his team to lose its focus heading into Friday’s home contest against Paulding County, like it did last year.
Paulding upset the Tigers in 2020, which was a big reason they had the No. 4 seed going into the state playoffs.
“I’ve put the score up on the scoreboard all week,” White said. “We got to be ready to play.”
The Tigers enter the game at No. 8 in the state and undefeated at 5-0 while facing a Paulding team that is 2-2.
Douglas County and South Paulding are the only two teams undefeated against their Region 5-6A schedule. Last week, Rome knocked Carrollton from the unbeaten ranks.
Alexander will be trying to rebound from last week’s 35-20 loss to Douglas County in its homecoming game.
The Cougars will host East Paulding.
It will also be homecoming at New Manchester as the Jaguars host Atlanta’s Jackson in a Region 6-5A contest.
Chapel Hill will travel to Villa Rica for a region game after picking up the first win of the season against North Springs.
Lithia Springs will play out of region as the Lions travel to South Forsyth.
In the last two weeks, Douglas County has seemed to hit its offensive stride.
The Tigers have averaged 520 yards in wins over East Paulding and Alexander to open their region schedule. During that time, running backs senior Jirah Douglas and junior LaTrelle Murrell have rushed for at least 100 yards each in those two games.
Douglas County is averaging 34.8 points on the season, which is fourth-best in all of Class 6A, and third in the region.
“Our offense is playing well,” White said. “They are growing into their own.”
White gives much of the offensive explosion to the wide receivers.
“The offense started clicking when the wide receivers started blocking better,” White said. “They realized as the offense runs better it will open up more opportunities for them to catch the ball.”