Douglas County wasn’t able to hold a late lead as its upset bid against Carrollton fell short.
The No. 7-ranked Trojans got a late touchdown run from Kelvin Hill to score on a 1-yard run with 49 seconds remaining.
Carrollton quarterback M.J. Morris threw a 49-yard pass to Terrell Carmichael on a fourth-and-13 play on the late-game drive.
On the game, Morris was 23-of-36 for 327 yards and two touchdowns.
However, the Douglas County defense had four sacks and four interceptions against Morris.
Douglas County backup quarterback Myles Oliver threw for 169 yards and a score while rushing for 88 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers had 427 yards of offense in the regular season finale.
Douglas County finishes as the No. 4 seed and will travel to 8th-ranked Riverwood (9-1) on Saturday for the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. It will be the third straight week that the Tigers will play a ranked opponent.
Here is a look at games involving other county teams:
- New Manchester 38, Chapel Hill 18: The Jaguars rebounded from the previous week’s first region loss to close the regular season with a win.
It was the second straight year that the Jaguars have beaten Chapel Hill.
Junior quarterback Rico Jones passed for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 48 yards on six carries and a score.
Chapel Hill was led by senior quarterback Komari Frye, who passed for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Panthers senior running back Devon Wiggins rushed for 120 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.
- South Paulding 21, Alexander 14: The Cougars ended their season with a loss at South Paulding, which advances to the state playoffs as the region’s No. 3
- seed.
It was the Cougars third straight loss as they end the season with a 5-4 record.
Spartans junior running back Jamarion Wilcox rushed for 166 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. The Spartans other touchdown was by junior quarterback Karen Weisman.
- Lithia Springs 43, North Springs 15: The Lions will enter the postseason on a two-game winning streak after their regular season finale win at North Springs.
Junior quarterback Jai’que Hart threw for 167 yards and four touchdowns on 14-of-17 passing.
The Lions (4-6) had 10 ball carriers to amass 141 yards and score two touchdowns.
Senior wide receiver Davion Leslie was on the receiving end of three of Hart’s scoring passes. He had three touchdowns on four receptions.