There was perhaps no player that was under the microscope as much as Jonathan Jefferson coming into the season.
The Douglas County High standout made just about every preseason all-state team and was nominated for preseason All-American.
He was regarded as a five-star recruit by most of the recruiting services in addition to being ranked among the state’s top players.
However, Jefferson took it all in stride.
“I didn’t feel any pressure,” he said. “I just wanted to go out and do what I could to help my team win. I’ve been playing football all my life, so I knew what I had to do.”
Jefferson lived up to his words as a team player.
He switched positions on defense moving from his defensive end position to a tackle spot.
Offensively, Jefferson played some as a hybrid tight end to utilize his size against smaller defensive backs and linebackers.
With the team having some offensive line issues, Jefferson played some at offensive tackle.
Jefferson’s unselfishness didn’t go unnoticed among the coaching staff.
“Jonathan did everything we asked of him,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said. “He has enough talent that he can play just about any where on the field.”
But the defensive line is where he excelled the most throughout his four-year varsity career.
This past season, Jefferson finished with 75 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.
“I thought I had a pretty good season,” Jefferson said. “I just wish we had gone farther in the playoffs.”
Jefferson was named Region 5-6A Co-Defensive Player of the Year by the region coaches. He shared that honor with future Georgia Bulldogs teammate Chaz Chambliss, a linebacker at Carrollton.
In addition, he was selected as the Howard Thompson Trophy winner, which goes to the top football player in the county. The award is voted on by the county’s five football coaches and athletic directors in addition to a few selected media members. It was the fourth straight year that a defensive player won the award, and third time in the last four years that the player has come from Douglas County High.
“It is a great honor to be mentioned with some of the top players that have played in this county,” Jefferson said. “I’m happy at being selected. I know that is a lot to live up to because the county has had some great players.”
Jefferson was one of the most recruited players to come out of the county. He had offers from all the P5 Conference schools, and received offers as early as his freshman season.
He signed with Georgia in December and is currently on campus as an early enrollee.
Jefferson will get a chance to participate in spring practice and compete for playing time next season.
“I’m ready,” he said. “I think this is a great opportunity for me. I looking forward to getting it started.”
