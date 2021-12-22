The work that Shakai Woods did in film study showed on the football field.
“I thought I did a better job of reading the plays to find out where the ball was going,” Woods said. “I did a lot of work in improving my ability to read the defense.”
Woods finished the season with a county-leading 180 tackles.
He was named the Region 5-6A Defensive Player of the Year, and in addition was selected as the Douglas County Sentinel Defensive Player of the Year.
Like his teammates, Woods dedicated the season to his fallen teammate Tyler Fairley, who died of a non-football related illness just before the start of fall practice.
Douglas County finished with an 8-4 record and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.
“When Tyler died, we knew we had to come together,” Woods said. “We knew we had to make it far in the playoffs. We wanted to keep his name out there.”
Woods dedicated the Tigers’ last regular season game to his mother, who missed the game because she was in the hospital.
The 250-pound middle linebacker had 15 tackles and two interceptions, including returning one for a touchdown.
“I knew I had to do something special for my mother,” Woods said. “She never misses my games.”
Through three seasons, Woods has compiled 408 career tackles and seven sacks. He is averaging 12.8 tackles per game throughout his varsity career.
The goal for this past season was to lead the state in tackles.
“I thought overall, I did a good job,” Woods said. “I’m definitely looking forward to my senior season.”