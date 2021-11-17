Douglas County and Lithia Springs will be on the road again this week in the GHSA state playoffs.
Douglas County will make the trek to Northside-Warner Robins in a Class 6A second round matchup while Lithia Springs travels to Fayetteville to meet Whitewater.
Last week, both teams won on the road with Douglas County upsetting ranked Riverwood, the top seed from its region. The Tigers were one of two No. 4 seeds in Class 6A to win games.
“We are happy to still be playing,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said. “Our next goal is to get to the third round.”
To reach the next round, Douglas County has to knock off the Eagles, who are also 8-3 coming into the game. Douglas County is making its first second-round appearance since the 2017 season.
Northside is coming off rare back-to-back losing seasons, and is back in the second round for the first time since the 2018 team reached the state final.
“They are big and strong,” White said. “They throw the ball more than they have in the past. They have some dangerous pieces.”
In their 35-3 win over Lakeside-Evans, the Eagles had 344 yards of offense while allowing only 170 total yards.
Douglas County also had a balanced attack in its first-round win at Riverwood.
The Tigers held on for a 24-17 win in a game during which they never trailed.
“Our guys played well, and stayed together,” White said. “We went through some adversity. I felt we could have done better, but we came out with the win. We have to come with the same fight against Northside.”
Lithia Springs will face a team that is 10-1 and has reached the second round for the first time since the 2012 season, also the last time the program won a region title.
Whitewater defeated Ola 19-16 in a game it led 16-7 at halftime.
This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Whitewater has won 10 straight games since opening the season with a 17-point loss to East Coweta.
Last week was the Lions' first state-playoff win in the program’s 45-year history and first postseason win since 1981.
“We have said it all season that each week we can make history,” Lithia Springs coach Corey Jarvis said.