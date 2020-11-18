Douglas Co. needs a win at No. 10 Carrollton

Johnny White called it a “good week of practice” for his team coming off a devastating loss the previous week.
The Tigers lost their homecoming game to Rome last week, and pretty much wiped out their chances of a region title.
However, Douglas County can still grab the No. 2 seed in next week’s playoff with a win at No. 10 Carrollton on Friday.
“I think it’s been a good week so far,” White said. “We have pretty much not let any outside distractions bother us. The kids have been focused.”
Douglas County will need a solid game to defeat Carrollton on its home field.
The game was shaping up to be the region championship, but the Tigers lost 16-15 to Rome last week.
With the loss, the team doesn’t have a chance at the region title.
Carrollton would clinch the region title with a win, which would also put Rome in the No. 2 spot and Douglas in the No. 4 spot and road playoff game.
“Our goal is still to host a playoff game,” White said. “The kids know what the deal is. We are just trying to stay focused on the game.”
Alexander defeated Carrollton, 23-22, last week to hand the Trojans their first region loss.
Alexander’s game against South Paulding has been cancelled because of COVID-19 protocol in the Spartans program. With the win, Alexander secures a playoff spot.
The Cougars are pretty much locked into the No. 3 spot for the playoffs.
A Douglas County win on Friday would send Carrollton to the No. 4 spot, which is likely a trip to powerhouse Buford.
“We just have to be ready to play Friday,” White said. “We still have a goal of making a playoff run.”
