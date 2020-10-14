Douglas County defense seeking ‘perfection’

The words “Got To Get Better This Week” are inscribed on each of the Douglas County High defensive scouting reports.
Tigers head coach Johnny White’s approach to his defense, which ranks among the top in the state, is about criticizing not praise.
“We show them each week what they did wrong,” White said. “We want perfection. I don’t know if you can achieve it, but that is what we are going for.”
The Tigers defensive unit has been nearly flawless as the team has opened the season with a 5-0 record. Douglas County is 2-0 in Region 5-6A as they travel to Paulding County on Friday night.
After the Tigers shutout Alexander 7-0 in last week’s county rivalry game, White was more irritated by the fact his team missed 15 total tackles.
It was the first time in 81 games that Alexander, which had one of the top scoring teams in the classification, went scoreless in a game.
“Some of our mistakes aren’t physical but mental,” White said. “We are not a practice praising them, but correcting what is wrong. As a whole, I think the unit has played well.”
Douglas County has now pitched six scoreless quarters entering Friday’s game. The defensive unit is giving up only 75 yards per game and yielding only 6.6 points to rank among the top defenses in the state.
The Tigers have two shutout wins.
Sophomore Shakai Woods leads the team with 62 tackles and senior Jaylan Love has 42 tackles. As a unit, the Tigers have recorded 12 sacks and intercepted five passes, returning two for scores.
Opposing teams are completing only 35% of their passes on the unit, which features preseason all-state defensive linemen Joshua Robinson and Jonathan Jefferson.
White compares this defensive unit to the one he coached at Creekside in 2006, which reached the state quarterfinals. That Creekside unit featured former NFL player Eric Berry in the secondary.
“Of course we don’t have an Eric Berry back there, but this unit is good,” White said. “For us, it all starts up front. We just have to continue to get better, and I think we will reach our goals.”
