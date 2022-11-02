DOUNWS-11-03-22 FOOTBALL

Lithia Springs coach Corey Jarvis will be relying on senior quarterback Jai’Que Hart to lead the Lions offense in a key region contest against Mays.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Douglas County and Lithia Springs regular-season final games have big playoff implications.

Douglas County will host South Paulding in a Region 5-6A contest with the winner securing the No. 2 seed for next week’s playoffs.

