Douglas County and Lithia Springs regular-season final games have big playoff implications.
Douglas County will host South Paulding in a Region 5-6A contest with the winner securing the No. 2 seed for next week’s playoffs.
Likewise, Lithia Springs will host Mays, with the winner securing the second seed in Region 5-5A and getting a first round home game.
South Paulding is coached by former Douglas County assistant Eric Robinson.
Robinson was on Johnny White’s staff prior to leaving in 2020.
“We all know each other on the two coaching staffs,” White said. “There is a lot of connections. I think it’s going to be a good game.”
Lithia Springs coach Corey Jarvis and five members of his staff previously coached at Mays.
“Our kids know the significance of the game and that some of us coached at Mays,” Jarvis said.
Lithia Springs hasn’t won seven games in the regular season since the 1985 season.
The Lions are also one win short of tying the program record for most consecutive wins.
Lithia Springs is currently on a five-game winning streak.
“Our kids have the opportunity to go seven and three and host a playoff game,” Jarvis said. ‘”I hope they don’t get too emotional about it.”
Douglas County enters the game on a four-game winning streak and starting quarterback Sire Hardaway returned in last week’s win at Newnan.
White also pointed out that running back LaTrelle Murrell returned after batting injuries the majority of the season.
Murrell rushed for 255 yards in last week’s win.
“It was huge getting LaTrelle back,” White said. “He is a big part of our offense.”
Despite missing three games, Hardaway has passed for 1,481 yards and 10 touchdowns.
During his absence, sophomore James Johnson inherited the starting role. He passed for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson is the only member of the team that has thrown for a touchdown, caught a scoring pass, and rushed for a score this season.
“JJ did a great job,” White said. “Having LaTrelle back makes all the difference.”
Jarvis said that his team is playing well on defense, and that has been the key to the five-game winning streak.
“We are finally getting some confidence,” Jarvis said. “Our guys just keep fighting.”