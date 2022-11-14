DOUNWS-11-15-22 FOOTBALL

Lithia Springs running back Dahmoney Mosley dives into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown reception during Saturday’s Class 5A first round playoff loss at Kell.

 Noah Schroyer / For the Sentinel

Football officially ended for county teams after Douglas County and Lithia Springs suffered first-round playoff losses over the weekend.

Douglas County lost 24-0 to Allatoona in the Class 6A playoffs while Lithia Springs came up short in a 38-22 setback to Kell in the Class 5A playoffs.

