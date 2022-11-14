Football officially ended for county teams after Douglas County and Lithia Springs suffered first-round playoff losses over the weekend.
Douglas County lost 24-0 to Allatoona in the Class 6A playoffs while Lithia Springs came up short in a 38-22 setback to Kell in the Class 5A playoffs.
Both games were on the road against the Cobb County teams.
A few lapses in concentration during key moments was the difference in the Lithia Springs at Kell game.
The scoring started with a pick-six from Longhorns’ defensive back Nelson Woghiren to give Kell a 7-0 lead.
Kell closed out their next possession with quarterback Bryce Clavon punching the ball into the endzone himself to extend the Longhorns’ lead to 14-0.
Lithia Springs didn’t have much of an answer for Kell’s run game, with Clavon and junior running back Elijah Washington running the ball with little to no resistance from the Lions’ front seven.
Lions senior Quarterback Jai’Que Hart responded exactly how the Lions coaches expected.
Hart led back-to-back drives connecting with junior tight end Charles Walden Jr. and senior Dahmoney Mosley to level the score at 14-14.
The Longhorns’ offense got the ball back with a little over two minutes remaining in the half and marched down the field, capping off an impressive drive with another touchdown run by Clavon.
More from this section
Kell recovered the ensuing kickoff, setting them up for a field goal to close out the first half.
The Longhorns received the kickoff to open the second half and once again punched the ball in, this time via a touchdown pass to bring their lead to 31-14.
Lithia Springs’ defense made key adjustments in the second half, limiting the Longhorns’ run game and allowing just two touchdowns in the second half.
Lithia Springs responded on the following drive with a rushing touchdown from sophomore Christopher Parks, bringing the game to 31-22.
Kell closed out the game with one final touchdown in the last few minutes of the fourth quarter to seal the game and end the Lions’ season with a 6-5 record.
It was the first time that the Lithia Springs program has closed out the season with a winning record since the 1999 season.
Douglas County season ended at 7-4 overall for the season after suffering a shutout loss at Allatoona, which won its fifth straight game.
Allatoona started the season 1-5, but won its fifth consecutive victory and third straight shutout, avoiding its first losing season since it began playing a region schedule in 2010.
Bucs running back Jayden Ponder had touchdown runs of 24 and 15 yards and finished with 172 yards on 30 carries, putting him over 1,400 yards for the season.
Allatoona travels to Region 7-6A champion Roswell in the second round while Kell hits the road to Calhoun in the Class 5A bracket.