Douglas County places nine on All-Sentinel first team

Douglas County High had nine players on the All-Sentinel Football Team.
The Tigers had three players on offense while dominating the defense with six players named to the first team.
Among the team’s all-county players is Sentinel Defensive Player of the Year Jonathan Jefferson, a senior defensive lineman. Jefferson is a University of Georgia signee, who led the county with 19 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.
The four-year varsity player received many accolades from the season including being named the Howard Thompson Trophy winner, which goes to the Douglas County School System’s top player.
He was also named Region 5-6A Co-Defensive Player of the Year by the region coaches.
The Sentinel Offensive Player of the Year is New Manchester senior Horatio Fields.
The Wake Forest commit led the county with 52 receptions and 993 yards in leading the Jaguars to their first region title in school history.
Joining Fields on the first team were teammates Malik Laurent (wide receiver) and Rico Jones (quarterback).
Jones and Douglas County linebacker Shakia Woods were the only sophomores to make the first team.
Also named to the first team from Douglas County were defensive linemen Josh Robinson, who has signed with Georgia Tech, and Karen Thomas.
Kani Walker, a Louisville signee, and Jaylan Love were named as first-team defensive backs from Douglas County.
Chapel had five players to make the first team — four on offense and one on defense.
The four Panthers players to make the first team on offense were running back Rudy Paul, wide receiver Keyshawn Buckley, and linemen Jamar Milford and Drake Hudson.
Alexander, Lithia Springs and New Manchester placed 4 players each on the first team.
Michael Wilson of Lithia Springs was the only player to make the All-Sentinel team at two positions. The senior was named to the first team as the punter and was second team at linebacker.
