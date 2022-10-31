Douglas County coach Johnny White

Douglas County coach Johnny White has the Tigers in a position to clinch the No. 2 seed for the region with a win in Friday’s game against South Paulding.

 Amani Billups / Special to the Sentinel

The Douglas County Tigers are in the playoffs.

Douglas County clinched its second straight Class 6A playoff berth with a 35-23 road win at Newnan on Friday night.

Trending Videos