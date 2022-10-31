The Douglas County Tigers are in the playoffs.
Douglas County clinched its second straight Class 6A playoff berth with a 35-23 road win at Newnan on Friday night.
The game also saw the return of Tigers starting quarterback Sire Hardaway, who had been sidelined with an injury.
He was 5-of-8 passing for 110 yards and a touchdown as the Tigers rolled to their fourth straight win.
Heading into Friday’s regular season final against South Paulding, the Tigers are 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the region.
Langston Hughes, the top-ranked team in Class 6A, clinched its second straight region title.
The winner of Friday’s game locks down the No. 2 seed in the region and gets to host a first-round state playoff game.
In other action, Lithia Springs defeated county rival Chapel Hill, 32-9, to put itself in a position to host a first-round playoff game.
Alexander lost 14-7 to Paulding County and New Manchester suffered a 53-20 setback to East Paulding.
It was Lithia Springs’ fifth straight win as they improved to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the region.
The Lions need to defeat Mays on Friday to clinch the No. 2 spot.
Creekside has clinched the region title and the top seed heading into next week’s postseason machups.
Here is a look at this past weekend’s games:
More from this section
Douglas County 35, Newnan 23
Senior running back LaTrelle Murrell had 255 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the win.
Wide receiver Deuce Alexander, a Wake Forest commit, had three receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, senior linebacker Shakai Woods had 23 tackles, including 15 solo hits and two tackles for loss.
Lithia Springs 32, Chapel Hill 9
Senior quarterback Jai’Que Hart threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-23 passing in the region game.
Devon Green had 158 receiving yards and three touchdowns on six receptions.
Outside linebacker Keaton McKinney finished the game with 15 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Paulding County 14, Alexander 7
Junior quarterback Jared Echols passed for 153 yards and a touchdown.
East Paulding 53, New Manchester 20
The Jaguars lost despite a 273-yard passing performance from freshman quarterback Markell Jenkins.
Senior wide receiver Zyon Anderson had four receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns.